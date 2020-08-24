Biden-Harris ad calls to 'Heal America' amid Republican convention

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE's campaign on Monday launched a new ad in an attempt to offer a counterpunch during the first day of the Republican National Convention.

The digital ad, dubbed "Heal America," focuses on the White House response to crises in public health due to the coronavirus, the economy, climate change and the nationwide reckoning on racial injustice.

"We need a team that's up to the task," a narrator says. "Leaders who can rally the nation to fight this virus. To not only rebuild our economy but build it back better."

News of the 60-second spot, which is a part of a $26 million television, radio and digital buy set to run during the RNC, was first shared with the Daily Beast.

The Democrats' counterprogramming during the GOP convention will seek to paint Trump as creating a "chaos presidency."

The party will highlight a crisis that has taken place during the administration during each day of the convention, presented by surrogates including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democratic National Committee targeted Trump in a separate ad on Monday, hitting him for what it called his “incompetence” and “mismanagement” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ads come after the Democrats pulled off their first-ever virtual convention last week, featuring a number of big-name speakers, including former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The Republican convention's official business will take place in Charlotte, N.C., while most of the celebratory parts of the convention will take place in Washington, D.C., including events from the White House Lawn and the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Speakers include first lady Melania Trump, Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Nick Sandmann and Andrew Pollack.