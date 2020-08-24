Lincoln Project announces coalition of Republican women against Trump

A group of Republican women will lead a coalition formed by the anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project in encouraging female voters to oust the president on Election Day.

The Lincoln Project’s Women’s Coalition consists of 19 women opposed to President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE who are calling for other women to cast votes for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' Biden says he felt no pressure to choose a Black woman as running mate MORE (D-Calif.).

“Women will decide the outcome of this election. The coalition is dedicated to uniting all women who recognize the threat this President poses to the future of our Republic and turning them out to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a member of the coalition, said in a statement. “The future of our families, our communities and our country lie in our hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Horn will join Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and former Hawaii state House Minority Leader Beth Fukumoto, fellow coalition members, for a virtual town hall Wednesday that will be live streamed on social media platforms. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin is slated to participate in the event.

“The past four years have been exhausting for women,” Del Percio said in a statement. “We are fearful for the health and safety of our families, we are tired of constant lies and bullying from the Oval Office, and we are frustrated with trying to make decisions for the wellbeing of our families without accurate information. It is time to bring humanity, empathy, leadership, dignity, and respect back to the White House and I am proud to join this group of strong women in that fight.”

Trump has seen his support among suburban women deteriorate over the past several years, with polls showing a major shift away from the president.

The Lincoln Project, which has endorsed Biden in the presidential election, was formed by a group of Republicans against Trump. George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Lincoln Project hits Trump for criticizing Goodyear, 'an American company' Here are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden MORE, a Washington-based attorney who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers MORE, was a founding member of the group. George Conway said late Sunday he would be withdrawing from the group to “devote more time to family matters.”

His announcement came the same night that Kellyanne Conway said she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month, also to focus on her family.

Their announcements on the eve of the Republican National Convention came amid tweets from their teenage daughter, who has posted on social media vocalizing her views that conflict with those of both of her parents. Hours before her parents’ announcements, she said she would be taking a “mental health break from social media” and asked for “no hate” for her parents.

Trump in the past has been dismissive of The Lincoln Group, calling its members a "group of RINO Republicans,” using an acronym for “Republican in name only.”