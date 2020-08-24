Biden calls for immediate probe into police shooting of Jacob Blake

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE called for an immediate investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by police in Wisconsin, triggering violence in the state.

Blake is now in the hospital being treated. Video captures a part of the incident and has circulated widely.

"Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car," Biden said in the statement.

“His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.”

The former vice president also said he and his wife, Jill Biden, are praying for Blake’s recovery and praying for his children.

He also called for the U.S. to dismantle systematic racism in his statement.

“Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally,” Biden said.

Protests erupted in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday night after video surfaced of the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement that Blake was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee, where he is in serious condition. The department also said it is investigating the shooting.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump advisers dismiss sister's comments as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Meadows dismisses questions on QAnon: 'We don't even know what it is' MORE told reporters Monday that President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE is expected to be fully briefed on Sunday’s shooting.