Trump to meet with front-line workers on opening night of GOP convention

President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE will meet with front-line workers during Monday evening’s Republican National Convention program, according to a campaign official.

Trump will meet with police officers, nurses, firefighters, truck drivers and delivery drivers throughout the opening night of the convention and honor them “for their sacrifices and commitment to keeping the American people safe, healthy and supplied,” the campaign official said.

The president will make an appearance during each night of the four-day convention, though the campaign official noted that he's not scheduled to speak every evening.

The president is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday night from the White House, a highly unusual setting for such a political speech.

Monday night’s program will include speeches from former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Pence to step into spotlight for Trump MORE, Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE (R-S.C.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers House poised to approve B for Postal Service in rare Saturday vote GOP leader: 'There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party' MORE (R-La.) and Donald Trump Jr.

The convention events will be largely virtual in order to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, though Trump’s acceptance speech is expected to have some in-person guests. A scaled-back group of delegates is officially nominating Trump for the GOP presidential ticket on Monday in Charlotte, N.C.

Republicans are looking to generate momentum this week despite the restraints prompted by COVID-19. The campaign has teased potential “surprises” throughout the convention week, including Trump’s appearances.

Trump trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE in national and key battleground state polls. The Democratic National Convention took place last week.