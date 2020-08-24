Kennedy, Markey campaign managers clash over online attacks

Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyInside Ed Markey's unlikely emergence as an icon to Gen Z activists The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's big speech attracts widespread praise Pelosi cites 'loyalty' to House members in defending Kennedy endorsement MORE III (D-Mass.) and Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyInside Ed Markey's unlikely emergence as an icon to Gen Z activists The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's big speech attracts widespread praise Pelosi cites 'loyalty' to House members in defending Kennedy endorsement MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign managers clashed Monday after Kennedy's campaign called on Markey's campaign to denounce online attacks and threats against the congressman.

“You and I are both campaign veterans. We know that supporters get passionate. We know that in the heat of an election, things get sharp,” Kennedy's campaign manager Nick Clemons wrote in an email to John Walsh that was also sent to members of the press. “But we also know that at the end of the day, the buck stops with the candidate and his or her campaign. We have both the opportunity and the responsibility to set the tone for our supporters to follow.”

“We are requesting a personal and public statement from Senator Markey himself instructing his followers to immediately end the attacks on Joe’s supporters, the threats to Joe and his family’s life, and the destruction of Kennedy for Massachusetts campaign materials and property," he continued.

Clemons attached a number of screenshots of attacks that including references to the assassinations of Kennedy's grandfather former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) and great-uncle former President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy's wife, Lauren Kennedy, also addressed the issue, highlighting a tweet that appeared to refer to her as the congressman's "young widow."

"This young widow would be me," she tweeted. "And this is what ⁦[Ed Markey's] campaign condones."

Walsh, who is Markey's campaign manager, responded to Clemons in a series of tweets, saying the campaign had denounced the attacks and called on Kennedy's campaign to focus on "the real injustices people face."



"We are focused on our campaign's positive message and supporters. If reporters would like photographic proof of Kennedy campaign attacks and harassment, they can get in touch with me," Walsh tweeted. "Instead of more disingenuous political stunts, the Kennedy campaign should join ours in closing out the race discussing solutions to the real injustices people face - Medicare For All, the Green New Deal, racial and economic justice - as Senator Markey has done since day one."

The back-and-forth comes roughly one week out from the highly contested primary on Sept. 1. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows the race tied at 44.8 percent.

Markey has sought to contrast himself with the congressman, touting what he calls his humble roots as "the son of a milkman," while drawing attention to Kennedy's famous family name.

The senator's campaign released an ad earlier this month touting his own record and using a famous quote from Kennedy's great uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out, we did it,” Markey said in the ad, referencing President Kennedy’s quote. “With all due respect it's time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

Kennedy hit back against Markey, accusing him of "weaponizing" his family history.

"I am a 39-year-old white man of tremendous privilege. My own work on racial justice is wholly incomplete," Kennedy said. "But this fight is in my blood. It’s what my family taught me is right, what my faith teaches me is just, and what the country that I believe in was founded to be. However imperfectly."