19-year-old Aaron Coleman drops out of Kansas House race after revenge porn accusations

Kansas State House candidate Aaron Coleman, 19, dropped out of his race on Sunday after he had admitted to sending revenge porn and cyberbullying girls while he was in middle school.

Coleman announced he would withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the Kansas House of Representatives in a Sunday tweet, saying he is going to “focus on taking care of my family & surviving the COVID great depression.”

“After talking with my family and my supporters, I’ve made the decision to withdraw as the Democratic nominee for HD 37 so I can focus on caring for my family,” he posted. “Now our party can pick a new nominee.”

“I regret my past actions and hope to continually learn from them as I grow into the person I hope to be,” he said in a separate tweet, noting his dad is in the hospital.

Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, won the Democratic primary against seven-year incumbent state Rep. Stan Frownfelter (D) by 14 votes.

To remove Coleman's name from the upcoming election ballots, he will have to file a petition with the secretary of state before Sept. 1, providing reasons for the withdrawal, The New York Times reported. If approved, the Democratic Party would select a new candidate to appear on the ballot. It is unclear at this time if the party will choose the incumbent.

If his name is not taken off the ballot and he wins, Coleman will be required to be sworn in and immediately resign, according to the Times.

His withdrawal follows criticism after he said allegations from women who said he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and sending revenge porn while he and they were in middle school were true.

Coleman, who promoted a single-payer health care system, combating climate change and legalizing marijuana, also was denounced for saying he would “giggle” if a former Republican lawmaker died from COVID-19.