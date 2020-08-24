Biden holds 1-point lead over Trump in new Texas poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Biden: 'No new taxes' for anyone making under 0K Biden dismisses Trump's attacks on his mental fitness: 'Watch me' MORE holds a narrow lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE in the traditionally red state of Texas following last week's Democratic National Convention, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

Forty-eight percent of voters contacted in the state after the convention said they would vote for Biden, while 47 percent said they would back Trump on the presidential ballot, according to the poll, which was released first to the USA Today Network.

The lead is within the poll's 3.6 percentage point margin of error.

Additionally, the survey showed that 7 percent of Texas voters who backed Trump in 2016 now support Biden, while 3 percent of those who came out for 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey on Clinton tweet: 'I regret only being involved in the 2016 election' The Memo: Trump bets it all on the base Biden sees 5-point favorability boost after convention: poll MORE now support the president.

The findings come as Democrats increasingly set their sights on Texas ahead of November, with a number of polls showing the state could be in play for the party.

A poll from Quinnipiac University released last month also showed Biden leading Trump by 1 percentage point, 45 percent to 44 percent.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading Biden by 3.5 percentage points in Texas.

Trump is set to appear multiple times at the Republican National Convention this week after Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The president and Republicans could see their own bump in the polls next week, which typically happens following major party conventions.

The Public Policy Polling survey was conducted on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 among 764 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.