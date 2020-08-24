Jon Voight narrates intro to Trump convention

Actor Jon Voight, a staunch supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE, narrated a video on Monday night to kick off the first night of the Republican National Convention, previewing the arguments the GOP will make throughout the week.

The video, which was similar to those shared by the official White House account promoting Trump's accomplishments, hit on a number of themes the president is likely to echo throughout the convention, including support for law enforcement, a defense of the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and attacks on Democrats.

Voight described Trump, whose approval ratings have hovered in the low 40s for much of his first term, as "a man who cares, a man who loves America and all Americans."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all know that it is easy to criticize. It takes a true leader to solve problems," Voight said as a video played showing Trump. "COVID-19. While others criticized without solutions, President Trump's swift action saved lives, and as leading Democrats want to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading a way for a full economic recovery."

The video also swiped at prominent Democrats who have served as reliable foils for the president throughout his first term.

"Politicians spun their deceptions and obstructed progress," Voight said over footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump advisers dismiss sister's comments as Pelosi slams stalled coronavirus talks Postmaster general to reiterate Senate opening statement to House panel Sunday shows - Leaked audio of Trump's sister reverberates MORE (D-Calif.), House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffKatie Porter says she'd consider role in Biden administration, California Senate run Anti-vaccination group sues Facebook over 'censoring' posts Newsom says he has already received a number of pitches for Harris's open Senate seat MORE (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMajor news organizations join fight against Apple over App Store terms By questioning Barr, Democrats unmasked their policy of betrayal Chris Wallace: Barr hearing 'an embarrassment' for Democrats: 'Just wanted to excoriate him' MORE (D-N.Y.), who led the impeachment of Trump late last year.

Voight's prominent role at the outset was notable given that Republican leaders dismissed the inclusion of celebrities during last week's Democratic National Convention.

The theme of Monday's program is "Land of Promise." SpeakerS include Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers The Hill's Convention Report: Postmaster General grilled | Looking ahead to GOP convention | Trump campaign passes billion in spending Ethics panel rebukes Gaetz for tweet targeting Cohen MORE (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Loomer win creates bigger problem for House GOP Juan Williams: Social media dodges blame for spreading hate MORE (R-Ohio), Donald Trump Jr., Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Pence to step into spotlight for Trump MORE, and Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump to hold unconventional White House convention Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE (R-S.C.).

Updated at 8:53 p.m.