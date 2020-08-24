Dem group releases ad featuring Michael Cohen slamming Trump as GOP convention kicks off

By John Bowden - 08/24/20 08:55 PM EDT
 

A Democratic-aligned group is kicking off the start of this week's Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., with a new ad featuring criticism of President TrumpDonald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE from his former longtime personal attorney Michael CohenMichael Dean CohenJudge orders Trump to pay legal fees to Stormy Daniels CEO of National Enquirer parent company steps down Ethics panel rebukes Gaetz for tweet targeting Cohen MORE.

In a news release Monday, American Bridge announced a video series featuring Cohen set to air on TV and social media platforms through this week's GOP convention. Information on which stations would run the ad or for how long was not immediately available, and an American Bridge spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

"When you watch the president this week, remember this," Cohen says in the first ad. "If he says something is huge, it’s probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won’t. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not."

"From family members to long-time confidants, those who know Donald Trump best are sounding the alarm about his character, honesty, and fitness for office," American Bridge President Bradley Beychok said in the news release. "The American people deserve to hear the unvarnished truth: our country cannot take four more years of Donald Trump as president."

The GOP's four-day event is being hosted in Charlotte but will reportedly largely be run out of the Trump campaign's headquarters in Washington, D.C., as many speakers including Trump himself are scheduled to appear at the convention remotely.

