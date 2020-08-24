RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel swipes at Eva Longoria in convention speech

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Sunday shows - Leaked audio of Trump's sister reverberates GOP chairwoman dismisses health concerns stemming from Republican convention MORE took a swipe at actor Eva Longoria in her remarks at the Republican National Convention on Monday, contrasting her own experience as a "housewife" to Longoria’s role playing one on TV nearly a decade ago.

“Democrats started their convention last week with Eva Longoria, a famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV,” McDaniel said, referring to the ABC show “Desperate Housewives.”

“Well, I’m actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan with two wonderful kids in public school who happens to be the only — only the second woman in 164 years to run the Republican Party.”

McDaniel’s remarks also appeared to reference President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE’s own comments seeking to appeal to “suburban housewives” by railing against “low-income housing” projects in suburban communities.

Longoria, an outspoken supporter of the Democratic Party, hosted the first night of the Democratic National Convention last week, during which she took shots at Trump, at one point saying that “the past four years have left us, as a nation, diminished and divided.”

McDaniel offered a contrasting view of Trump’s tenure in office on Monday, casting Trump as a uniting figure who has led the country through difficult times.

"In the nearly four years I’ve worked on behalf of President Trump, I’ve seen up close a man who has deep love for family, a man who has reverence for the office of the presidency, a man with an incredible respect for law enforcement and our military. I’ve seen private moments where he comforts Americans in times of pain and sadness," she said.