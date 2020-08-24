Trump thanks frontline workers at night one of convention

President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE met with frontline workers in his first appearance during night one of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

Trump appeared on video with a group of frontline workers including two nurses, a postal worker, a truck driver, a custodian and a police officer in the East Room of the White House.

“These are the incredible workers that helped us so much with the [COVID-19],” Trump told the group of individuals. “These are great, great people – doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen. We want to thank you.”

Trump took a few minutes to speak to each participant, asking them about their career and experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Postal Service worker, Trump insisted that his administration is “taking good care of our postal workers.” The Trump administration has recently come under scrutiny for its decision to make changes to postal operations.

One of the nurses, who identified herself as a nurse supervisor in New Jersey, praised Trump for his leadership and his “positive spirit.”

“I’m for the nurses, I’m for the doctors. I’m for everybody. We just have to make sure this China Virus goes away and it’s happening,” Trump responded.

Neither Trump nor the participants wore masks. The White House has been testing Trump daily for coronavirus and also tests everyone who comes in close contact with the president.

Much of Monday’s program was devoted to presenting a positive portrait of Trump and his administration’s response to COVID-19, after the Democratic National Convention featured biting criticism of the president’s response to the virus.

Polls show that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, which poses a major hurdle for the president as he seeks reelection. The virus has killed nearly 180,000 Americans.

According to campaign officials, Trump will make an appearance each of the four nights of the convention, including his formal nomination acceptance speech on Thursday, which will be carried live from the White House.

Earlier Monday, Trump made a surprise visit at the convention nominating proceedings in Charlotte, N.C., where he delivered remarks shortly after he was officially tapped for the 2020 GOP presidential ticket.