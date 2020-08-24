Jim Jordan praises Trump for calling his family after nephew's death

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTrump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers Loomer win creates bigger problem for House GOP Juan Williams: Social media dodges blame for spreading hate MORE (R-Ohio) during an appearance Monday night at the Republican National Convention described an emotional phone call between members of his family and President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE.

During his remarks, Jordan recalled how Trump spoke with him and offered condolences after the death of his 21-year-old nephew, Eli Stickley, in 2018. That conversation, Jordan said, led to the president speaking with other members of Stickley's family for several minutes.

"The president said, 'Yeah, losing a loved one is always difficult, and it's really tough when they're so young,'" Jordan said. "For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting. That's the president I've gotten to know over the last four years."

Rep. Jim Jordan: "Democrats won't let you go to church, but they'll let you protest. Democrats won't let you go to work, but they'll let you riot. Democrats won't let you go to school, but they'll let you go loot." #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/5MrCHJkdTU — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2020

Jordan was among those who spoke on the first night of the convention about their personal experiences and relationships with Trump, including a testimonial from former NFL star Herschel Walker, who pushed back against accusations that the president is racist.

Jordan, a top ally of Trump in the House, also slammed Democrats during his appearance Monday, arguing they support violent protesters.

"Democrats won't let you go to work, but they'll let you riot," he said. "Democrats won't let you go to school, but they'll let you go loot."