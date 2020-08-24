Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group

A group of former Trump administration officials led by a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official who has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden are forming a group dedicated to defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpGeorge Conway withdrawing from Lincoln Project Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of month NFL's Goodell to Kaepernick on protesting: 'I wish we had listened earlier' MORE in November.

Politico reported Monday that Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at DHS under Trump, as well as two other former DHS officials are behind the new group known as the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR), which has launched a rudimentary website teasing more information in the days ahead.

"[REPAIR] is a group of former U.S. officials, advisors, and conservatives—organized by ex-Trump administration officials—calling for leadership change in the White House and seeking to repair the Republican Party. We believe America’s comeback starts this November—with a return to our founding principles," the group's website reads.

Taylor, who resigned from DHS in 2019, told Politico in a statement that his group was working to get as many as 40 Republican former officials signed on to the effort to boost Biden's candidacy. His efforts appear similar to those of the Lincoln Project, a group of GOP strategists and activists working against the president's reelection through televised and online ads.

“The President has demonstrated he’s unfit for office. And those of us who witnessed the chaos of his Administration firsthand from the inside are coming together to ensure that Trump is not re-elected,” Taylor said.

“More importantly, this organization will be planning for a post-Trump Republican Party and working with other groups to repair the GOP and repair our republic. In the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing a range of Republican talent that will be helping drive the effort, as well as new initiates to bring the GOP back to its roots, away from the corruption of Trumpism, and toward a more forward-looking agenda," he added.

Trump fired back at Taylor in a tweet following his appearance in an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump (RVAT) and op-ed in the Washington Post, calling him a "disgruntled employee."

"He left & is on the open arms Fake News circuit," Trump added in a tweet last week. "Said to be a real 'stiff'. They will take anyone against us!"