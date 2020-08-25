Fiorina: Democrats can't dismiss intelligence of Trump voters

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and one-time Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina on Monday said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE should avoid alienating Trump voters with rhetoric if he wants to court them before the November election.

“I think Democrats are going to make a very serious mistake if they dismiss or diminish the intelligence or character of Trump voters,” Fiorina, who is one of several high-profile Republicans who have thrown their support behind Biden, said on MSNBC.

Fiorina said that in 2016 the Democratic Party alienated potential swing voters when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Biden leads Trump nationally and in North Carolina Biden holds 1-point lead over Trump in new Texas poll Red meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC MORE described a portion of Trump’s supporters as belonging to a "basket of deplorables."

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was one of the mistakes they made in 2016, Hillary Clinton calling Trump voters deplorable,” Fiorina said. “It’s a mistake I hope Democrats won’t make again by saying every Trump voter is stupid or racist.”

Fiorina said distrust of the federal government, the media and politicians “is a longstanding American tradition(s)” that Trump capitalizes on.

“Trump didn’t invent those things, he plays on those things,” she said.

The former CEO said that “the most substantive argument that was made last night was Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceZaid Jilani weighs in on 19-year-old Aaron Coleman dropping out of Kansas House race Fauci says Pence listens to him even though he's 'the skunk at the picnic' Trump rails on mail-in voting in surprise remarks at convention MORE saying the economy was at stake.”

“That is an argument that Joe Biden is going to have to take on and he is also going to have to reach out with respect, and empathy and humility — all of which he is capable of — to those voters who voted for Obama and then voted for Trump,” said Fiorina.