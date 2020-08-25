Marjorie Taylor Greene to attend Trump nomination speech at White House

Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support of the QAnon conspiracy theory and authored online posts reflecting racist and anti-Muslim views, said Tuesday she plans to be at the White House when President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE accepts the Republican nomination.

"I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House," Greene tweeted. "I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win."

Her tweet included a photo of the invitation, which has been sent to hundreds of lawmakers and allies of the administration. But Greene's inclusion is particularly controversial.

Greene has garnered national attention after Politico unearthed past racist, anti-Semitic and Islamaphobic comments she made, including comparing Democratic donor George Soros to a Nazi, saying the 2018 midterms were like an “Islamic invasion of our government” and asserting that African Americans "are held slaves to the Democratic Party."

Though Greene has spoken favorably of the QAnon theory, she later walked back her support after finding "misinformation." The theory posits that Trump and his allies are working together to expose and arrest an underground cabal of global elites who control the government and run child sex-trafficking rings.

The president has embraced followers of the conspiracy theory, which the FBI has labeled a potential domestic terror threat, saying he believes they "love our country." The White House has declined to condemn Greene's past statements about Muslims.

Trump previously called Greene a "future Republican star." She is likely to win her general election in a heavily Republican district.

The president will deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday night from the south lawn of the White House after the coronavirus pandemic forced him to call off plans for a larger gathering. Hundreds of guests are still expected to attend in person.