Kanye West makes it on the ballot in Minnesota

Rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestHere are the states where Kanye West is on the ballot Bill Maher revives QAnon gag: 'I am Q' Kanye West fails to make ballot in three states MORE has officially secured a spot on the presidential ballot in Minnesota this November as a third-party candidate.

The Minnesota secretary of State’s office shows West as one of seven presidential candidates who will appear on the presidential ballot. He will run as an Independent in the state.

West’s campaign, which is reportedly being aided by GOP strategists, has already secured spots on the presidential ballot in a number of states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

ADVERTISEMENT

West is a former supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE who famously visited the White House in 2018. West said in an interview earlier this month that he is “not denying” that his campaign could do damage to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE’s White House bid.

Minnesota is set to be one of several battleground states in the presidential race and one of the few states where Trump could go on offense. The Gopher State narrowly went for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Biden leads Trump nationally and in North Carolina Biden holds 1-point lead over Trump in new Texas poll Red meat for the right wingers will be the main course at RNC MORE by 1.5 points in 2016, and Republicans are eager to make deeper inroads there this year.

It’s still unclear if West’s quixotic presidential bid would be able to gain traction even if he ultimately appears on a substantial number of ballots. A Politico-Morning Consult national poll released this month showed him garnering just 2 percent support among likely voters overall, as well as among Black voters.