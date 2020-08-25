Covington graduate Nicholas Sandmann goes after 'cancel culture' at GOP convention

Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann sharply criticized the media during a speech at the Republican convention taped at the Lincoln Memorial.

Sandman, who sued several media organizations after a video of he, other students and a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial circulated on the Internet, praised President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE for standing up to the media.

Sandmann described the media reaction to the 2019 incident at the Lincoln Memorial as an attempt to get him “canceled” for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of President Trump.

“I learned that what was happening to me had a name,” he said. “It was called being canceled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void.”

“Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left,” he added. “Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.”

Sandmann then said he “wouldn’t be canceled.”

“I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory,” he said. “While much more must be done, I look forward to the day that the media returns to providing balanced, responsible and accountable news coverage.”

The teenager said through his “media nightmare” the president offered “unwavering support.” He called for Trump’s reelection, saying that “we must join with a President who will challenge the media to return to objective journalism.”

The teenager announced last month that he reached a settlement in his $250 million defamation lawsuit with The Washington Post. He also reached a settlement in his $275 million lawsuit against CNN earlier in 2020.

In the video, Sandmann is seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap during the encounter and, without full context, appears to taunt Nathan Phillips, an Omaha Tribe elder who is in his 60s. More extensive footage of the incident later emerged, showing that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites appeared to instigate the confrontation, prompting the lawsuit months later.

At the end of his appearance in Tuesday's video, Sandmam put on a red "Make American Great Again" hat.