Eric Trump uses RNC speech to make personal appeal to father

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpThe Hill's Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org New York attorney general investigating Trump over financial statements Trump campaign unveils Republican National Convention speakers MORE on Tuesday used a portion of his speech at the Republican National Convention to speak directly to his father, cheering him on and praising him for his first term in office.

Trump was the second of the president's children to speak on Tuesday night. He is a fixture on Fox News defending his father, and his speech included numerous swipes at "cancel culture" and appeals to the president's base.

But the final portion was more personal, as Eric Trump referenced his late uncle, Robert Trump, who died earlier this month and was honored at a White House ceremony last week.

"In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father," Trump said. "I miss working alongside you every day but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country."

"Dad, let’s make Uncle Robert proud," he concluded. "Let’s go get another 4 years."

The speech was largely targeted at the Trump base, with references to the "forgotten men and women," and references to "communist China." He rattled off accomplishments such as tax cuts, the killing of terrorists and an economic boom prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Trump's speech also railed against Democrats and the media, harping on the "cancel culture" message that has been a consistent theme in the first two nights of the convention. He accused Democrats of wanting to "destroy the monuments of our forefathers and disrespecting the flag.

"They want to disrespect our national anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom," he said.

Most Democrats have backed protesters who have taken the actions that Eric Trump accused lawmakers of, and public opinion polling has shown that a majority of Americans back the demonstrators who have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest racial justice.

But the Trump campaign has attempted to associate the Biden campaign and Democrats with the more unruly protesters who have engaged in rioting and looting.

"Under President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Fear overshadows hope at GOP convention's first night Former Trump administration officials launch anti-Trump group Trump, GOP seek to rebut Democratic narrative on night one MORE, freedom will never be a thing of the past," Trump said. "That’s what a vote for Donald Trump represents. It is a vote for the American spirit, the American dream and the American flag."