White House spokesperson to speak at Republican convention: report

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will reportedly speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, joining a growing number of Trump administration officials appearing at the GOP gathering.

Fox News reported Wednesday that McEnany will speak about the president's support for her as a working mother, and will not address Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE directly in her remarks. Though Fox News cited an unidentified senior White House official, McEnany retweeted the article from her personal Twitter account.

Other administration officials including White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow Larry KudlowMORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families Pompeo speaks to GOP convention from Jerusalem in controversial speech MORE have already spoken at the convention, sparking criticism that their participation violates the Hatch Act, which bars top administration aides from participating in campaign activities in their official capacities. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Pompeo's appearance came remotely from Jerusalem, drawing further criticism that the secretary of State was spending time during official travel for a campaign event

A statement from Biden's campaign Wednesday morning also argued that the convention has yet to feature the administration's plan for further handling the COVID-19 outbreak and returning the U.S. to normal economic activity.

“President Trump’s RNC is an alternate reality. In this delusion, thousands of Americans didn’t die in the last week from COVID-19, nor have millions of Americans been infected or put out of work. Our economy hasn’t ground to a halt and our kids aren’t being kept home from school," said Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield.