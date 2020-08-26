Lincoln Project co-founder: Trump has no 'real shot' at winning New Hampshire

Jennifer Horn, former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party and co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE has no "real shot" at winning the state in November.

"I don't think that he does have a real shot," said Horn, who was once a GOP legislator in New Hampshire.

"I think we see that in the numbers," she told Politico's "Women Rule" podcast. "I think, like everything else that this president does, that his investment in New Hampshire is driven by ego."

Polling data from the website FiveThirtyEight shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE with an almost 10-point lead against Trump in the Granite State.

Trump lost New Hampshire to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKanye West makes it on the ballot in Minnesota Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to 'defend forward' in protecting nation from cyberattacks Trump revives 2016 playbook for Biden battle MORE in 2016 by about 3,000 votes. Four years earlier, former President Obama won the state by 5.6 percentage points.

Horn added that the Lincoln Project's objective is to shift 3 to 4 percent of Republican votes toward Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Poll: Voters view Harris as more moderate than Pence Billy Graham's granddaughter: Evangelical leaders are failing us by supporting Trump MORE (D-Calif.).

The Lincoln Project was formed by Republicans who oppose Trump.

"I mean, I'm not trying to tell people that Joe Biden is going to be a conservative president. But what I think is truly is generally true about Joe Biden, I think he's a decent person," Horn said, adding that she thinks he cares more about the country than himself.



"I think that those two things alone put him light years ahead of Donald Trump for being qualified to be president of the United States,” she added.