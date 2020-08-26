The Hill's Convention Report: Mike and Karen Pence set to headline third night of convention

Welcome to The Hill’s Convention Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news during the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the convention front.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADING THE DAY:

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceMelania Trump casts president as champion for American families The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from GOP convention night 1 Spokesperson says 'every word' of Melania Trump's convention address will be her own MORE will headline the third night of the GOP convention on Wednesday, which will put a heavy emphasis on active duty U.S. military and veterans.

The theme is “Land of Heroes,” and Pence will speak from Ft. McHenry, near Baltimore, which was the inspiration for Francis Scott Key’s “The Star Spangled Banner.”

A few notables to look for tonight:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz . The campaign originally said Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue , who heads the largest Hispanic-owned food producer in the U.S., would speak tonight, but the company then said that he would not be appearing. You may remember some Democrats called for a boycott of the company after Unanue appeared at a Rose Garden event a few weeks ago and said Americans are “blessed” to have Trump as a leader.

READ MORE:

Trump, GOP walk tightrope in wooing minority voters, by Marty Johnson.

Trump seeks to flip pandemic script at convention, by Brett Samuels.

CIVIL UNREST IN WISCONSIN:

Trump on Wednesday said he’d send federal officers into Kenosha, Wis., which has been wracked by violent protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump said he spoke with Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversRNC includes Jacob Blake in opening prayer Raptors discuss boycotting Game 1 of playoff series over Jacob Blake shooting Blake family launching civil suit against Wisconsin police department MORE (D-Wis.) by phone and that the governor accepted the assistance.

Blake was shot in the back by police as he entered his SUV in front of his children over the weekend.

Protests erupted in the streets, with buildings set on fire and local businesses destroyed. A young man was arrested on Wednesday after two people were fatally shot at the protests last night.

Trump and his campaign have been casting the president as the law-and-order candidate. They’ve accused Biden and the Democrats of ignoring the violent aspects of the protests and alleged that the Democratic-controlled cities are allowing the criminal activity in the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden released a video statement saying he was “sickened” by what happened to Blake. But he said racial justice would not be achieved through violent protests.

“Burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence,” Biden said. “Violence that endangers lives. Violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.”

BUSINESSES BRACE FOR BLUE SWEEP:

We’re 68 days out from Election Day, and the business world is preparing for a blue wave in November that would see Democrats in control of the White House, Senate and House. The change in government would mean new policy changes for the sector, impacting taxes, regulations and coronavirus relief. However, there is still uncertainty among the industry’s top players, with polls expected to tighten in the coming months.

“The market doesn’t really care if you’re red or if you’re blue, the market just doesn’t like uncertainty,“ said Judy Lu, CEO and founder of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors.

The Hill’s Niv Ellis has more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, no one knows for certain what will happen in November.

The polls in the battleground states are tightening, according to the latest CNBC-Change Research surveys, which find Biden ahead by only 3 points in the six core battleground states.

And Democrats are starting to grow worried about Biden’s strategy — he’s effectively been sidelined due to the coronavirus, and some are growing worried as Trump ramps up his own campaign-related travel. Amie Parnes has the story.

READ MORE:

Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority, by Alexander Bolton.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Poll: Voters view Harris as more moderate than Pence Billy Graham's granddaughter: Evangelical leaders are failing us by supporting Trump MORE (D-Calif.) will deliver counter to Trump’s convention speech, by Tal Axelrod.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadler and Maloney back Markey in Senate primary

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerJon Voight narrates intro to Trump convention Bottom line Major news organizations join fight against Apple over App Store terms MORE and House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyThe Hill's Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org DeJoy defends Postal Service changes at combative House hearing Maloney threatens to subpoena postmaster general to produce information on agency reforms MORE endorsed incumbent Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyJoe Kennedy for Senate: A true progressive leader The Hill's Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org Kennedy, Markey campaign managers clash over online attacks MORE in his contested primary against challenger Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyJoe Kennedy for Senate: A true progressive leader The Hill's Convention Report: Trump rails on mail voting at surprise convention appearance | Republicans prepare for convention close-up | New York AG investigating Trump Org Kennedy, Markey campaign managers clash over online attacks MORE III.

In statements released first to The Hill, Nadler and Maloney highlighted Markey’s progressive record on issues like health care and climate change.

This is the latest sign that the primary has divided Democrats from Springfield to Washington. Remember, just one week ago House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense: House panel probes Pompeo's convention speech | UN council rejects US demand to restore Iran sanctions | Court rules against Pentagon policy slowing expedited citizenship The Hill's Convention Report: GOP convention heads into second night | How Night One was received | NRCC chair predicts GOP will flip the House Pelosi calls Pompeo's convention address from Jerusalem 'appalling' MORE formally endorsed Kennedy.

The endorsements come six days ahead of the Bay State’s Democratic Senate primary. Kennedy started out the race last year with a wide lead, however, the race has since tightened.

Two new polls out today show Markey with a lead. A UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll shows Markey leading 52 percent to 40 percent, while a poll from the left-leaning Data for Progress shows Markey ahead 46 percent to 38 percent.







CELEBRATING WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY

Americans are commemorating Women’s Equality Day today, which celebrates the adoption of the 19th Amendment into the Constitution.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris honored the day through publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post, calling for voting reform in U.S. elections. Biden also honored the day in a statement.

“Now, it is up to us to carry forward the banner of equality for the next generation–to build on the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and Geraldine Ferraro and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKanye West makes it on the ballot in Minnesota Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning QAnon | US Cyber Command leader vows to 'defend forward' in protecting nation from cyberattacks Trump revives 2016 playbook for Biden battle MORE to elect Kamala Harris as our next Vice President; to fully deliver on the promise of equal pay for equal work,” Biden said.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE also honored the day in an official proclamation on Wednesday.

“On Women’s Equality Day, we honor all of the women who inspire and improve our Nation. Their talent and hard work strengthen our economy, our families, and our communities, and sustain our unique American way of life,” Trump said in the official proclamation.





THE HILL CONVENTIONS 2020 — RNC Edition

Join The Hill at our virtual 2020 Conventions Hub — your digital headquarters for exciting events and the latest conventions news. We'll kick off each day with The Big Questions RNC Edition. Party leaders, pollsters and campaign veterans join our editors to discuss the political and policy issues shaping our nation. Stay tuned in for our afternoon briefings — deeper dives into the key policy areas that will shape the 2020 campaign including energy, affordable housing and the ongoing response to COVID-19. Check out the full schedule and RSVP now to hold your spot!

THE BIG QUESTIONS MORNING BRIEFINGS — RNC Edition

Begin each convention day with The Hill. Party leaders, pollsters and campaign veterans join our editors daily at 11AM EDT to discuss the political and policy issues shaping our nation and the 2020 campaign — including interviews with Mercedes Schlapp, NRCC Chair Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerThe Hill's Convention Report: GOP convention heads into second night | How Night One was received | NRCC chair predicts GOP will flip the House House GOP campaign chairman insists party will win back majority The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from GOP convention night 1 MORE, Michael Steele and more. RSVP now for reminders!