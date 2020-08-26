Latino Victory to boost Alex Padilla to fill Harris's potential Senate seat

The Latino Victory super PAC launched a campaign on Wednesday pushing California Secretary of State Alex Padilla as the Democrat who should be appointed to fill Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Poll: Voters view Harris as more moderate than Pence Billy Graham's granddaughter: Evangelical leaders are failing us by supporting Trump MORE’s (D-Calif.) Senate seat if she and Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE win the White House this year.

The Democratic outside group rolled out the “Pick Padilla” initiative to urge California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomOur country is on fire — will political leaders help? GOP wants more vision, policy from Trump at convention The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - On day one, Trump's convention seeks to rev up base MORE (D) to tap Padilla should Harris’s seat become vacant. It launched an initial five-figure digital ad buy that will morph into a six-figure media buy close to election day in November.

“From serving in the Los Angeles City Council to leading the Secretary of State’s office, Secretary Padilla has dedicated his career to public service and has proven to be an effective leader,” said Latino Victory Fund President Nathalie Rayes. “The barrier that stands in front of Latino U.S. Senators in California has stood high for far too long. Latino Victory Fund urges Governor Newsom to appoint Secretary Padilla to the U.S. Senate seat if Senator Harris vacates it.”

The campaign will look to underscore Padilla’s career in public service and his personal story as the son of Mexican immigrants. California has never been represented by a Hispanic senator.

Latino Victory's campaign was first reported by Politico on Wednesday.

Should Biden and Harris win the November election, Newsom will select someone to serve the rest of Harris’s current term, which ends in January 2023.

A number of California Democrats have already been floated as possible replacements, including Reps. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassJuan Williams: Harris proves the doubters wrong Biden says he felt no pressure to choose a Black woman as running mate On the Trail: Joe Biden, party man MORE, Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffJon Voight narrates intro to Trump convention DeJoy defends Postal Service changes at combative House hearing Katie Porter says she'd consider role in Biden administration, California Senate run MORE and Katie Porter, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraUber, Lyft granted emergency stay of injunction requiring drivers be reclassified in California Lyft says it will continue service in California after court ruling Overnight Energy: Green groups see legal flaws in Trump's Arctic drilling plan | 14 states sue Trump administration over gas transportation rule | Conservation groups push lawmakers for Pendley's removal MORE, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Eric GarcettiSunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington Here's who could fill Kamala Harris's Senate seat if she becomes VP LA mayor blames Trump for coronavirus surge: 'We've seen no national leadership' MORE.

Newsom has also come under pressure to pick a Latino for Harris’s seat from the Latino Community Foundation. That group did not name a specific candidate.