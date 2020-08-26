Democrats put mobile billboards attacking Trump near White House, GOP convention site

Democrats deployed mobile billboards slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the administration’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act around Washington, D.C., on Wednesday amid the Republican National Convention.

The billboards appeared outside Trump's hotel in downtown D.C. and near the White House, the Republican National Committee's offices on Capitol Hill and by the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, the central location for this year's mostly virtual GOP convention.

Text on the billboards read “Donald Trump: unleashing chaos on American health care. Coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in the U.S.” The back of another is seen saying “stop Trump’s war on healthcare,” according to images of the billboards shared by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Nearly 180,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus because Trump refused to listen to the experts or take the virus seriously. And now, seven months after the first cases were reported in the U.S., Trump is continuing his reckless effort to repeal coverage for millions of Americans while offering no plan to combat the virus,” DNC spokesperson Lily Adams said in a statement.

“America leads the world in coronavirus deaths and cases, hospitals across the country are still overwhelmed, millions with preexisting conditions may lose their coverage -- and Trump is only making things worse,” Adams added.

The billboards are part of the DNC’s week-long effort to highlight “chaos” under Trump as the Republicans seek to boost the president for his reelection bid. Each day of the GOP convention the DNC said it plans to focus on a “different crisis Trump has created or made worse.”

The DNC also launched a video Wednesday morning with a similar attack over Trump’s handling of the crisis and efforts to repeal the Obama-era health-care policy.

We are in a health care crisis because Trump refused to listen to the experts, didn't take it seriously, and still doesn't have a plan.



If that wasn't bad enough, he is still trying to take health care away from tens of millions of Americans. #TrumpChaos pic.twitter.com/B2VCmb2EuF — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 26, 2020

It follows an ad the Democrats released Monday, the first day of the Republican convention, slamming Trump and deeming the four-day GOP event “Republican National Chaos.”

In response to the DNC billboards, Trump campaign spokesman Matt Wolking criticized Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE's response to the 2009 swine flu pandemic, when Biden was serving as vice president.

"President Trump’s response to the coronavirus is a ‘phenomenal accomplishment’ – those are Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoOhio Republicans draft articles of impeachment against GOP governor over coronavirus orders Would a Democrat have managed the pandemic better? Stars coming to New York for MTV VMAs exempt from 14-day quarantine: report MORE’s words. If Joe Biden had been in charge, more Americans would have died due to his opposition to restricting travel from China," Wolking said in a statement.

Still, Cuomo has also repeatedly criticized Trump's efforts amid the pandemic.

Wolking on Monday defended Trump’s handling of the outbreak and said “virtually every word” in the ad released by the DNC “is a lie.”