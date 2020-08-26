Police group leader calls Biden-Harris 'most radical anti-police ticket in history'

The president of the top lobbying group representing police and law enforcement officers tore into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Poll: Voters view Harris as more moderate than Pence Billy Graham's granddaughter: Evangelical leaders are failing us by supporting Trump MORE (D-Calif.), at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, calling them the “most radical anti-police ticket in history.”

Michael McHale, the president of the National Association of Police Organizations, decried what he described as a rash of violence against police officers in recent months and railed against “failed” elected officials in cities such as Minneapolis, New York and Chicago who he said had made “the conscious decision not to support law enforcement.”

Biden, he said, would follow their lead.

“Joe Biden has turned his candidacy over to the far-left, anti-law enforcement radicals,” he said. “And as a senator, Kamala Harris pushed to further restrict police, cut their training, and make our American communities and streets even more dangerous than they are.”

McHale’s remarks came after months of nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the deaths of multiple Black people at the hands of police officers. His speech also came days after protests first erupted in Kenosha, Wis., in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer.

Blake was shot in the back several times by a police officer on Sunday as he attempted to enter his vehicle. He is currently hospitalized.

Protesters are calling for sweeping policing reforms and increased accountability for law enforcement officers who use excessive force. Some protesters have also called for the reallocation of government funds away from police departments and local law enforcement.

McHale did not address the concerns of systemic inequalities in law enforcement. Instead, he praised President Trump as an advocate for police officers.

“President Trump supports the creation of a national standard for training on de-escalation and communication to give officers more tools to resolve conflict without violence,” McHale said.

“The differences between Trump-Pence and Biden-Harris are crystal clear,” he continued. “Your choices are the most pro-law enforcement president we’ve ever had or the most radical anti-police ticket in history.”