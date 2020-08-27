Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention

Country star and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Trace Adkins performed the National Anthem at the Republican National Convention Wednesday evening.

The singer performed the anthem at Fort McHenry, Md., the site at which Francis Scott Key wrote the words during the War of 1812 as the fort held off a British naval attack. President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Harris honors Women's Equality Day in op-ed, calls for voting reform Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpThe Memo: GOP seeks to detoxify Trump at convention Trump breaks with precedent on second night of convention Melania Trump casts president as champion for American families MORE joined Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence Karen Sue PenceMelania Trump casts president as champion for American families The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from GOP convention night 1 Spokesperson says 'every word' of Melania Trump's convention address will be her own MORE onstage for the performance. The four left the stage to mingle with the crowd following the anthem.

Adkins was a runner-up on the Trump-hosted show’s 2008 series, later winning its 2013 season. Adkins has been a longtime, vocal supporter of the GOP and performed at the 2012 RNC. He also performed the anthem at then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s (R) second inauguration in 2015.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has complicated live entertainment at both conventions, the Democratic National Convention and RNC this year have both featured several musical performances. Artists who performed at the DNC last week included Billie Eilish and the Chicks.