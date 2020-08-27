Biden to run ad countering Trump's renomination speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Pence condemns Kenosha violence, backs police in convention speech Biden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting MORE's (D) campaign will counter President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as 'champion' of women Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE's final night of the Republican convention on Thursday with a new ad campaign targeting major networks as the president prepares for his renomination speech.

The campaign announced Thursday that a two-minute ad would run on the major broadcast channels as well as Fox News, and would then run again through the weekend in a number of key battleground states.

"When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up," a narrator says in Biden's ad.



"We won’t have to wait to deal with COVID-19, he’s already got a plan. Won’t have to wait for a president on the side of working families. He’s from Scranton, no one has to tell him Wall Street didn’t build this country. He knows who did," the narrator continues.

The move from the Biden campaign comes after the Trump campaign blanketed YouTube and other digital platforms with its own advertising last week during the Democratic National Convention.

The ad does not mention Trump or his administration, a break from the tactics used by many Democrats during last week's DNC who hammered the Trump administration on its COVID-19 response as well as other policy items including the president's efforts to ban travel from Muslim-majority nations.

Trump is expected to give his renomination speech from the White House on Thursday, capping a four-day convention that featured many of the president's top allies including numerous members of his family.

Biden leads Trump in most polls of the race nationally but some surveys of battleground states in recent weeks have shown the race tightening, with the former vice president leading Trump by single digits in some key states.