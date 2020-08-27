Biden knocks Trump for using White House as 'prop' for convention

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Pence condemns Kenosha violence, backs police in convention speech Biden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting MORE on Thursday admonished President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as 'champion' of women Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE for using the White House as a "prop" in the Republican National Convention.

"He continues to flaunt every single basic rule and basic tenet that Democrats and Republicans both have adhered to. He’s using the White House as a prop now," Biden said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."

"Look what’s going on in terms of the Hatch Act," he added, while conceding, "I know people don’t know what the Hatch Act is."

Democrats and others this week have focused on the federal law, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity in their official capacity, while blasting Trump for holding political events on White House grounds.

The law does not apply to the president or vice president, though critics have questioned whether other officials have violated the law by using White House resources for certain events at the convention.

Trump has shattered the line between governing and campaigning with this week's GOP convention. He issued a pardon in a segment recorded at the White House, oversaw a naturalization ceremony in another pre-recorded portion, and he will deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn on Thursday night.

First lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFormer 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention GOP women offer personal testimonials on Trump Democrats seek probe into DHS chief for possible Hatch Act violations MORE gave her keynote address on Tuesday night from the Rose Garden. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoDemocrats seek probe into DHS chief for possible Hatch Act violations Overnight Defense: Marine Corps brushes off criticism of Marines' appearance in GOP convention video | US troops injured in collision with Russian vehicle in Syria | Dems ask for probe of Vindman retaliation allegations The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump uses White House as campaign backdrop MORE flouted the tradition of diplomats refraining from political activity by recording a speech for the Republican convention while on travel to Jerusalem.

Experts have said acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfDemocrats seek probe into DHS chief for possible Hatch Act violations Two women say they didn't know their naturalization ceremony would be used at GOP convention ACLU suing Trump administration over Portland protest tactics MORE likely violated the Hatch Act by participating in the naturalization ceremony during the convention.

Trump's decision to also use the White House as a backdrop for a political speech has drawn outcry from ethics watchdogs and lawmakers in both parties who worry he is politicizing federal property and blatantly using it for his own reelection effort.

Multiple administration officials have been the subject of frequent Hatch Act complaints from ethics groups. The Office of Special Counsel previously cited White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayConway hails Trump as 'champion' of women Hurricane Laura strengthens as it nears Texas-Louisiana border GOP women offer personal testimonials on Trump MORE with repeated violations and recommended she be fired.

"Can you imagine what would’ve happened if Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting Obama offers support for Bucks over response to Jacob Blake shooting Bad law and failed order MORE did that when he was running a second time, or I did that from the White House lawn or Rose Garden?" Biden asked Thursday.

Obama did film some campaign ads in 2012 from the West Wing.