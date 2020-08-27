Over 300 LGBT leaders endorse Biden for president : 'The most pro-equality ticket in US history'

More than 300 LGBT leaders threw their support behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Pence condemns Kenosha violence, backs police in convention speech Biden praises Milwaukee Bucks response to Jacob Blake shooting MORE for president Thursday, stating that the former vice president and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGOP sticks to convention message amid uproar over Blake shooting Police group leader calls Biden-Harris 'most radical anti-police ticket in history' Latino Victory to boost Alex Padilla to fill Harris's potential Senate seat MORE (D-Calif.), together make "the most pro-equality ticket in American history."

In an op-ed published by USA Today, the LGBT leaders argued that Biden's career is, "as American as it gets," and touted his record with regard to LGBT issues such as marriage equality.

"He is a leader who has stood with the LGBTQ+ community for decades, offering compassion in our moments of uncertainty and policies to move us forward," they wrote.

"As a senator, vice president, and private citizen, Biden worked tirelessly to advance LGBTQ+ equality. From the repeal of 'Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell' to his historic declaration in support of marriage equality on NBC's 'Meet the Press' in 2012, Biden has proven that he will listen to LGBTQ+ people when it counts," the leaders continued.

In 2012, Biden came out in support of marriage equality on "Meet The Press," stating that he was "absolutely comfortable" with same-sex marriages. The statement was notable as Biden became the highest office-holder in the country to come out in support of marriage equality, according to The New York Times.

Later while Biden was still vice president, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of universal marriage equality in the U.S.

The op-ed continued to state that another four years of President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump uses convention to target key states Conway hails Trump as 'champion' of women Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star Trace Adkins sings at GOP convention MORE would be "untenable," adding that during the first four years of the Trump-Pence administration, there have been "consistent attacks" on the "rights, healthcare and livelihoods" of LGBT people.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration rolled back protections for LGBT Americans under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), scrapping the law's nondiscrimination protections for sex and gender identity.

In 2017, Trump also issued a transgender military ban, requiring trans individuals who serve in the military to serve under the gender they were assigned at birth.

The op-ed in the newspaper was signed by prominent LGBT lawmakers and advocates including Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineCicilline, Clark privately jockeying for top leadership role Restaurant owner defends calamari as 'bipartisan' after Democratic convention appearance New report finds majority of Americans support merger moratorium MORE (D-R.I.), Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDemocratic senator: Violence in Wisconsin 'not advancing the cause of racial justice' The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's big speech attracts widespread praise Stephen, Ayesha Curry endorse Biden MORE (D-Wis.), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisCuomo to serve as National Association of Governors chair Colorado restaurant that reopened against state order closes permanently Exclusive: Poll shows pressure on vulnerable GOP senators to back state and local coronavirus aid MORE (D), and Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso Baldwin, among others.

The leaders concluded by stating that under a Biden-Harris administration, there would be hope for the LGBT community.

"In Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our path forward can be one of hope and progress again," they wrote.

The endorsement comes just hours before Trump is set to accept the nomination for a second time as the GOP nominee at the Republican National Convention. Over the course of three days, speakers at the event have sought to paint a softer portrait of Trump, portraying him as an advocate for women, people of color and other marginalized communities.