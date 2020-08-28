GOP women's group launches six-figure campaign for House candidate Bice

Winning for Women, a group aimed at electing Republican women to office, launched a six-figure digital and television ad campaign for Oklahoma state Sen. Stephanie Bice (R) in the race for the state's fifth congressional district.

The buy comes days after Bice defeated Republican opponent Terry Neese in the district's runoff. She is slated to take on Rep. Kendra Horn Kendra Suzanne HornBice wins Oklahoma GOP runoff to face Horn in November Top House Republican super PAC launches August ad blitz Republicans uncomfortably playing defense MORE (D-Okla.) in one of the most closely watched House races in November.

"While Kendra Horn has repeatedly voted against the interests of her district and lied about taking corporate money, Stephanie helped create thousands of jobs for Oklahomans," Winning for Women said in a statement released first to The Hill. "Stephanie will be an honest and transparent representative for her district in Washington and will give her constituents the voice they deserve. There's no time to waste to help her get there."

As part of the buy, the group released a digital ad dubbed "It's Time," touting Bice's record in the state Senate.

Bice is a part of the growing number of Republican women running in House races this year. Data released in May by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University showed 195 Republican women running in House races in 2020 elections. That's up from a previous record of 133 during the Tea Party wave in 2010.

The GOP is looking to regain seats in the lower chamber after Democrats flipped a number of seats, including Oklahoma's 5th District in 2018's "Blue Wave."

Horn ousted then-two-term incumbent Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellBice wins Oklahoma GOP runoff to face Horn in November House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats Terry Neese, Stephanie Bice head to Oklahoma GOP runoff MORE (R) in the district, despite President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' MORE winning the district by 13 points.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a "toss-up," however after Bice's victory on Tuesday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) released a poll showing Horn up by 5 points among likely voters in the district, 51 percent to 46 percent.

"Representative Kendra Horn has proven to be an effective leader for her community, working tirelessly to lower the cost of prescription drugs and get Oklahomans back to work safely. The contrast in this race is clear, and I have no doubt that Kendra’s record will earn her re-election in November," said DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.).