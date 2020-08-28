Four at RNC in Charlotte test positive for coronavirus

Two attendees and two staffers working at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, local health officials said Friday.

Mecklenburg County officials said the four people were isolated and that those with whom they came into contact had been alerted. The health department did not say whether any had shown symptoms of the virus.

Charlotte officials had raised concerns over the lack of social distancing measures taken at even the scaled-back convention, where only a few hundred Republicans gathered to formally renominate President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' MORE and Vice President Pence. Video of the event showed few people wearing masks and many posing close together for photographs.

But Republicans did take precautions, using special badges that logged their movement in case contact tracers needed to alert them about possible infections.

The convention has not yet proven to be any kind of super-spreader event; Mecklenburg health officials said they had conducted 792 coronavirus tests among delegates and staff, with only the four testing positive.

Most of the events for the GOP's convention broadcast over four nights took place in Washington, D.C. It culminated with an address Thursday night by President Trump to a crowd on the White House lawn. Few in the crowd were wearing masks, and people were seated or standing close together.

Mecklenburg County has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has infected almost 25,000 residents there. But average case counts have been falling in recent weeks, from a peak of more than 300 cases in early July to a little more than 100 new confirmed cases every day.

Health officials said the vast majority of cases, about three quarters, have been confirmed in people under the age of 60. Hispanics, and especially young Hispanic adults, are disproportionately likely to contract the virus, the health department said.