New Biden ads blame Trump for canceled sports seasons

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign blasted the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a new ad released Friday that highlights the cancellation of sporting events this year.

The ad, titled “Anthem,” plays a rendition of the nation anthem over images of empty sports stadiums and fields across the country. It also shows empty pews in a dark church, as well as empty beaches and an empty classroom.

“Trump put America on the sidelines,” the ad says. “Let’s get back in the game.”

"The ad underscores that even as the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis sweeps the nation, Donald Trump and Republicans pretended that his administration's failed leadership haven't upended the everyday lives of working Americans and their families," the Biden campaign said in a statement.

The video will be featured nationwide on YouTube and CBS Sports beginning on Friday. Tailored versions of the ad will also be shared in battleground states where sports seasons have been canceled, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden has hammered the Trump administration’s coronavirus response throughout his campaign. During his speech accepting the Democratic Party’s official nomination last week, Biden called for voters to “judge this president on the facts."

“Five million Americans infected by COVID-19. More than 170,000 Americans have died. By far the worst performance of any nation on earth. ... If he’s reelected, you know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high,” Biden said.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.