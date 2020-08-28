Watch live: Trump holds rally in New Hampshire

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' MORE is holding a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday night as he battles Democratic rival Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention CNN uses new chyron to fact-check Trump's convention speech MORE heading into the final months of the presidential race.

Trump is appearing at the rally one night after he delivered his speech at the GOP convention to formally accept the party's nomination for reelection.

Watch the rally live above.