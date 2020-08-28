New York City tenants say they unwittingly appeared in GOP convention video: report

Tenants who were featured in a Republican National Convention (RNC) segment on public housing say they had no idea their interview with a federal housing official would be used to support President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' MORE, The New York Times reports.

“I am not a Trump supporter,” said one of the tenants, Claudia Perez. “I am not a supporter of his racist policies on immigration. I am a first-generation Honduran. It was my people he was sending back.”

Perez was one of four tenants featured in the video, which went after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioLet's have that 'honest conversation' on policing Restoring America's police force and taking back our cities Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court to hear ObamaCare arguments 1 week after election | NYC positive COVID-19 tests hit record low MORE and praised Trump.

The tenants were reportedly contacted by longtime Trump associate Lynne Patton, who works overseeing federal housing programs in the state of New York.

Perez told The Times that tenants were told after their interview that it was for the Republican Party and were never told it was for the convention. She said she learned it was for the RNC moments before it aired.

Perez said she asked to see an edited version of the video, but was it was never shared with her.

Another Tenant, Manny Martinez, said he joined the video with little notice and told the Times: "This was not an endorsement of Trump."

The report that the tenants did not know they would be featured at the convention follows another report earlier this week that two women who were part of a naturalization ceremony with Trump said they did not know it would air at the Republican convention.