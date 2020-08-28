Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP's norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: 'We're here and they're not' MORE on Friday said he would support seeing a female president in the United States, but quickly added that it should not be Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump attacks Biden hard in White House address accepting GOP nomination Alice Johnson praises Trump for First Step Act, urges compassion for 'forgotten faces' Harris calls for officer involved in Jacob Blake shooting to be charged MORE (D-Calif.).

Trump mocked Harris over her poor performance in the Democratic presidential primary during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

"And this would be your president, possibly? I don't think so. I don't think so," Trump told a raucous crowd. "You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent."

"They're all saying 'we want Ivanka,'" Trump added, motioning to the crowd and eliciting loud cheers. "I don't blame them."

Trump: You know I want to see the first woman president also but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it and she’s not competent. pic.twitter.com/7CpFsE2wuo — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 28, 2020

Harris is the first woman of color nominated to a major party's presidential ticket. She attacked Trump a day earlier over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he failed at his basic duty of keeping Americans safe.

Trump has frequently attacked the senator since she was named to the Democratic ticket earlier this month. He has regularly derided her as "nasty," complaining about her tough questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and citing her criticisms of Joe Biden during the 2019 Democratic debates.

He also entertained a false and racist conspiracy theory about her eligibility for the vice presidency after it was first raised in a Newsweek op-ed.

Trump's dismissal of Harris as a potential future president follows the Republican National Convention, where multiple speakers sought to soften Trump's image and make inroads with female voters, who polls show favor Biden.