Trump urges Biden to hit campaign trail: 'Get out there today, Joe!'

President TrumpDonald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump's sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE antagonized Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as 'thugs' MORE on Saturday, mockingly telling the former vice president to "get out of his basement" and return to the campaign trail.
....New Hampshire - and the big crowds - was great last night. Thank you! Heading now for Louisiana & Texas to check out the damage done by Hurricane Laura. @FEMA & @FEMA_Pete are, together with Law Enforcement and First Responders, doing a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020
“To his credit though, Trump is right that America needs a 'much faster, smarter, and tougher response' on this pandemic than what we've seen from him and his administration's historic bungling, which has left 180,000 Americans dead, our economy reeling, and our schools shuttered,” Gwin told The Hill in a statment.
“The American people are crying out for the sort of leadership Trump only knows how to tweet about, so maybe he should put down his phone and try to start doing his job finally."
Updated 2:34 p.m.