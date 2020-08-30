Trump favorability flat after convention: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief's decision to scale down congressional election security briefings 'outrageous' Katyusha rocket lands in Baghdad 'Green Zone': report MORE’s favorability stayed flat after the Republican National Convention, as a majority of the country continues to view his handling of the COVID-19 crisis negatively, a poll released Sunday found.

The ABC News-Ipsos poll determined that 31 percent of respondents had a favorable view of Trump after the GOP convention, representing no significant change from his 32 percent favorability a week prior after the Democratic National Convention.

The president’s favorability among Republicans dropped 4 percentage points since last week.

Trump and his supporters sought to convey the administration’s coronavirus response positively during the GOP convention. But the percentage of respondents who said they disapprove of the president’s oversight of the pandemic — 63 percent — has remained steady since mid-July.

Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMick Mulvaney to start hedge fund Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief's decision to scale down congressional election security briefings 'outrageous' MORE’s favorability remained higher than his unfavorability, at 46 percent and 40 percent, respectively, despite Republican efforts during the convention to paint him as a dangerous candidate.

Unlike Trump, the former vice president experienced a 5 percentage point boost in favorability in the week after the Democratic convention. He also saw a 7 percentage point increase in favorability among Democrats after the convention.

Similar to the Democratic convention, almost three-fourths of respondents said they viewed very little or none of the GOP convention on television or online. About 28 percent said they watched at least some of the GOP convention, aligning with the 30 percent of people who said they viewed a portion of the Democratic convention the week before.

A majority of respondents — 53 percent — said they approved of the Democrats' messaging and programming, compared with 37 percent who said the same about the Republican convention. A total of 59 percent of respondents said they disapproved of the convention.

The ABC News-Ipsos poll surveyed 732 adults between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29. The margin of error amounted to 3.9 percentage points.