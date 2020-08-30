NRA: Biden will destroy Second Amendment if elected

The National Rifle Association (NRA) tweeted Saturday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMick Mulvaney to start hedge fund Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief's decision to scale down congressional election security briefings 'outrageous' MORE will “destroy our Second Amendment” if he is elected president.

The NRA posted three tweets condemning the former vice president’s views on gun reform on Saturday, specifically knocking his support of a mandatory buyback program for assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“If Joe Biden wins, he will destroy our Second Amendment, and America will become unrecognizable,” the NRA posted.

If Joe Biden wins, he will destroy our Second Amendment, and America will become unrecognizable. — NRA (@NRA) August 29, 2020

In a separate tweet, the organization wrote that “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisRepublicans aim socialism accusation at Florida audience Democrats seek balance in backing protests, condemning violence Obamas honor Chadwick Boseman: 'He was blessed' MORE have both voiced support for a government-mandated buyback (code for CONFISCATION) of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles.”

The tweet includes an edited video of Biden being interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who says, “Gun owners out there say well a Biden administration means they’re gonna come for my guns.”

The video cuts to Biden saying “Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is they should be illegal period.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both voiced support for a government-mandated buyback (code for CONFISCATION) of AR-15s and other commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles. pic.twitter.com/A2poOVVd7C — NRA (@NRA) August 29, 2020

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Biden’s plan to end gun violence includes a proposed buyback program to collect assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that are already within communities. His plan also calls for banning the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring a background check for all gun purchases and decreasing the stockpiling of firearms.

The NRA has supported President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief's decision to scale down congressional election security briefings 'outrageous' Katyusha rocket lands in Baghdad 'Green Zone': report MORE in the past, including giving $36 million to back his campaign in 2016.

Meanwhile, gun control group Brady PAC, which endorsed Biden in March, has raised $100,000 for the Biden campaign, as it aims to hit $250,000.

The NRA’s tweets come after New York state filed a lawsuit against the group that accuses it of violating state laws governing nonprofits and calls for the NRA to be dissolved.

They also follow fatal shootings in the last week at protests in Kenosha, Wis., and Portland, Ore. The gun used in Kenosha was reportedly an AR-15 style rifle.