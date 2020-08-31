Trump knocks Biden ahead of Pennsylvania speech

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE late Sunday repeatedly attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist's words Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, ask 'are you safe in Donald Trump's America?' MORE ahead of the former vice president's campaign trip to western Pennsylvania on Monday, claiming he wasn't doing enough to address the unrest in U.S. cities.
"Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice," Trump claimed in a series of tweets in which he called Biden "weak on crime" and said he had no choice due to liberal voters.
....His problem is interesting. He must always be weak on CRIME because of the Bernie SandersBernie SandersTrump offers promises for the Space Force and NASA for the second term Republicans aim socialism accusation at Florida audience Michael Moore warns of 2016 repeat: Enthusiasm for Trump 'OFF THE CHARTS' MORE Radical Left voter. If he loses them, like Crooked Hillary did, he is “toast”, and many will vote for me because of TRADE (Bernie was good on trade). Joe MUST always be weak on crime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020
When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA? When is he going to suggest bringing up the National Guard in BADLY RUN & Crime Infested Democrat Cities & States? Remember, he can’t lose the Crazy Bernie Super Liberal vote!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020
Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on Monday and give a speech that his campaign says will offer a vision of a future beyond Trump's America.
In his remarks, Biden will address Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the effect it's had on school reopenings. He will also argue that Trump is continuing to fan the flames of division and that he is encouraging chaos in our cities.
Biden's address is set to come following a week in which protests again erupted nationwide in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. A number of demonstrations have led to violence and rioting.
Trump has argued the unrest is a product of local Democratic leadership, and he has repeatedly pledged "law and order" in response. He sent several tweets Sunday targeting Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), arguing the National Guard was needed in the city.
Trump is planning to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from recent riots. State and federal Democratic officials, however, are voicing concerns about the effects his presence could have in the city.
In an open letter to the White House, Wisconsin Gov. Tony EversTony EversWisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' ACLU demands Kenosha officials resign following the shooting of Jacob Blake The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Pence rips Biden as radical risk MORE (D) asked Trump to reconsider the trip.
"I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together," Evers wrote.
Wisconsin is a key battleground state in this year's presidential election. Trump narrowly beat Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonChristie dismisses post-convention poll that found no increase for Trump Dates — and developments — to watch as we enter the home stretch Biden faces calls to be more active with media MORE in the state in 2016. Biden has a slim 3.5-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.