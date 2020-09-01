Moulton fends off primary challenges in Massachusetts

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth MoultonPortland: The Pentagon should step up or pipe down House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on 'incentives' to attack US troops Overnight Defense: House panel votes to ban Confederate flag on all Pentagon property | DOD report says Russia working to speed US withdrawal from Afghanistan | 'Gang of Eight' to get briefing on bounties Thursday MORE fended off two primary challengers to win the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Moulton, who first won his House seat in 2014, defeated Angus McQuilken, a business executive, and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, a progressive activist, in the northeastern Massachusetts district.

Moulton will be the heavy favorite to win the general election in November after winning reelection by just under 34 points in 2018 and running uncontested in 2016.

The Massachusetts Democrat saw his profile rise after challenging Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the Speakership in 2018 and for his failed 2020 White House bid.