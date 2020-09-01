Rep. Stephen Lynch beats back progressive challenger in Massachusetts

Rep. Stephen Lynch Stephen Francis LynchOvernight Defense: White House says Trump doesn't want to use Insurrection Act | Military Times poll finds Biden leads Trump by 6 points among troops | House Dems threatens subpoenas over Afghanistan testimony House Democrats threaten to subpoena Pentagon, State Dept. for Afghanistan testimony Overnight Defense: Marine Corps brushes off criticism of Marines' appearance in GOP convention video | US troops injured in collision with Russian vehicle in Syria | Dems ask for probe of Vindman retaliation allegations MORE defeated a progressive primary challenger to earn the Democratic nomination in Massachusetts’s 8th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Lynch, who first arrived in the House in 2001, bested Robbie Goldstein, a physician who ran a progressive campaign centered around ideological change in Washington.

The seat was one of several safe-blue districts in which progressives looked to defeat longtime incumbents, though the Boston-area district leans more moderate than many other areas liberals have targeted.

Lynch will likely have little difficulty holding onto his seat, which he was reelected to while running unopposed in 2018.