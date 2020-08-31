Biden holds commanding lead among third-party voters from 2016, polls show

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist's words Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, ask 'are you safe in Donald Trump's America?' MORE is the favorite among voters who cast their ballots for Libertarian Gary Johnson Gary Earl JohnsonState polling problematic — again Where Biden, Trump stand in key swing states Amash decides against Libertarian campaign for president MORE or Green Party nominee Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election, according to a polling analysis from NBC News.

Of the 215 voters interviewed for NBC News-Wall Street Journal polls this year who said they supported either Johnson or Stein in 2016, 47 percent said they plan to vote for Biden, while only 20 percent said they will vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE, according to the NBC News analysis.

Another 33 percent said they are either undecided or plan to back another candidate in November.

Biden’s support among voters who previously voted for third-party candidates could prove pivotal in some key states if his current margin holds.

In 2016, Trump carried Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes, while Johnson and Stein won a combined 223,599 votes. If 47 percent of those voters had cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChristie dismisses post-convention poll that found no increase for Trump Dates — and developments — to watch as we enter the home stretch Biden faces calls to be more active with media MORE instead of Johnson or Stein, she would have easily taken the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Likewise, in Pennsylvania, where Trump beat Clinton by just over 44,000 votes, Johnson and Stein scored just under 200,000 votes combined. Again, if 47 percent of those voters had have cast their ballots for Clinton, it would have erased Trump’s margin of victory in the state.

It’s difficult to discern too much from the NBC News-Wall Street Journal polls. The surveys include responses from voters nationally, meaning they do not offer insight into voter attitudes or preferences in individual states.

But the polls suggest that 2016’s third-party voters as a whole may be more likely to support Biden over Trump, potentially giving the former vice president a boost come Election Day.