National LGBT Chamber of Commerce endorses Biden

The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president on Monday in the pro-business organization's second presidential endorsement in its 20-year history.

NGLCC represents the LGBT business community, and its board of directors voted unanimously to endorse Biden.

“The NGLCC is proud to endorse a champion for inclusion. We need to elect a president with a commitment to LGBTQ equality, ending racism and racial violence, promoting small businesses and entrepreneurship, and ensuring a safe and equitable society for every American. Joe Biden is that candidate,” NGLCC co-founder and President Justin Nelson said in a press release.

Biden came out in support of marriage equality when he was vice president in 2012. The Chamber also noted in its endorsement that Biden supports the Equality Act to expand LGBT rights. The organization endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

The endorsement follows news last week that more than 300 LGBT leaders threw their support behind Biden for president, stating that he and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) together make "the most pro-equality ticket in American history."

“Joe Biden proudly affirms an essential core value of the NGLCC: that we all deserve our shot at the American Dream, and that our economy only succeeds when it is available to all LGBT and allied Americans,” Nelson said.

The NGLCC has a voter registration campaign for 2020 with the hashtag #LGBTBizVotes, and now it will use #LGBTBizForBiden as part of its efforts.