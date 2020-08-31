Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media

Twitter flagged a short clip tweeted by the Trump campaign of a brief segment of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist's words Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, ask 'are you safe in Donald Trump's America?' MORE’s speech Monday as “manipulated media.”

The campaign tweeted a 3-second clip of Biden saying, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” that was clipped to separate it from the line before where Biden clearly stated that he was quoting the message the Trump campaign has been pushing.

“Since they can’t run on the simple proposition of sending our children safely back to school. And since they have no agenda or vision for a second term, Trump and Pence are running on this: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,’” Biden said during his speech delivered in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving some online backlash for the video, the Trump campaign followed up with a message dismissing the tweet as a “joke.”

“To all the triggered journalists who can't take a joke about their candidate, it's not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera,” the campaign tweeted.

To all the triggered journalists who can't take a joke about their candidate, it's not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera. — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign was not immediately available for comment after Twitter flagged the video as “manipulated media.”

Biden condemned violence at demonstrations across the U.S. and blamed Trump for inciting the violence and division during his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called out the Trump campaign for using current images of violence in the campaign's attempt to cast a potential Biden presidency as unsafe.

“And what’s their proof?” Biden said, referring to Trump’s warnings. “The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE’s America.”

“These are not images from some imagined ‘Joe Biden’s America’ in the future. These are images from Donald Trump’s America today,” Biden continued. “He keeps telling you if only he was president it wouldn’t happen. He keeps telling us if he was president you would feel safe. Well — he is president. And it is happening. And you don’t.”