Biden delivers pizza to Pittsburgh first responders

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered pizza to first responders in Pittsburgh after giving a speech from a steel mill in the battleground state.

Biden stopped to deliver pizza from Mineo’s Pizza House to a group of local firefighters Monday afternoon.

“I was worried my staff was going to keep them,” Biden joked during the visit.

Joe Biden delivering pizzas to firefighters in Pittsburgh, PA pic.twitter.com/SDLipueeAn — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) August 31, 2020

Biden is stopping to deliver pizza to some local EMTs in Pittsburgh



A lone Trump supporter across the street is yelling through a megaphone: “It’s a peace protest Joe!” pic.twitter.com/iJxrDb4pSu — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) August 31, 2020

A lone protester stood atop a white truck during Biden’s brief visit to the local firefighters, shouting from a megaphone as he held a Trump campaign flag, according to a pool report. The protester shouted multiple times that Pennsylvania will not vote for Biden.

Biden strongly rebuked President Trump Donald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE’s response to violence at recent demonstrations across the country in his earlier speech, blaming the president for escalating the violence and inflaming tensions since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country,” Biden said. “He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

Biden visited Pittsburgh after months of campaigning largely from his home in Delaware amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2016, and it's one of several key battleground states Democrats are looking to flip in November to vote Trump out of office.

Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania comes one day before Trump is expected to visit Kenosha, Wis., amid unrest in the city following protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last week.

Two protesters last week were fatally shot and another was injured. Officials later arrested Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois and he faces multiple charges in connection with the shooting including first-degree intentional homicide

Biden told reporters he is hoping to visit Wisconsin, after he was asked if he is going to visit the state.

“I’m checking it out now. We hope to be able to do that,” Biden said.

Biden ignored a follow up question about whether he believed Trump should be visiting Kenosha as planned.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian (D) said Sunday he would prefer Trump not visit “at this point in time,” and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversWisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' ACLU demands Kenosha officials resign following the shooting of Jacob Blake The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Pence rips Biden as radical risk MORE (D) also urged Trump to “reconsider” his plans to visit Kenosha in a letter to the White House.