Biden holds 8-point national lead in new poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE by 8 points in a new national poll released after the Democratic and Republican conventions.

Biden enjoys 51 percent of support from likely voters, compared to Trump’s 43 percent, according to the Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

The findings, gathered after the GOP convention concluded last week, are nearly identical to polling conducted earlier in August after the Democratic event.

The former vice president currently enjoys a 12-point lead among women — 53 percent to Trump’s 41 percent — and an 11-point lead among voters in the suburbs — 52 to 41 percent.

A slim majority of voters in the latest survey — 51 percent — has positive views of Biden, up 3 points since before the two conventions.

By comparison, a majority — 55 percent — has negative views of Trump while 43 percent have positive views.

The Morning Consult survey notes that Biden continues to be on more solid polling ground than Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: White House says Trump doesn't want to use Insurrection Act | Military Times poll finds Biden leads Trump by 6 points among troops | House Dems threatens subpoenas over Afghanistan testimony The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode Democrats lead Republicans in new voter registrations in four battleground states MORE was four years ago. After both national conventions in 2016, she only led Trump by 3 points.

Compared to 2016, voters are 11 points less likely to be undecided (6 percent now vs. 17 percent then) heading out of the conventions, with just 2 percent of voters saying they’d choose “someone else” over either Biden or Trump.

The poll, conducted Aug. 28-30 among 12,966 likely voters, has a margin of error between 1 and 2 percentage points.