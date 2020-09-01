Biden leads Trump by 5 points in Nevada: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE by 5 points in Nevada, according to a new poll of the state released on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted in late August by the tech company Qualtrics for the online betting company BUSR, showed Biden garnering 44 percent of the vote in Nevada with Trump trailing at 39 percent support. Another 12 percent said they are undecided in the race.

Polling in the presidential race in Nevada has been scarce in recent months. But the findings of the latest survey largely track with a previous poll conducted by the Democratic firm Anzalone Liszt Grove Research that showed Biden with a 4 point lead over Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lost Nevada in the 2016 presidential race by about 2 1/2 points, and both parties are hoping to contest the state this year. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently puts the state in its “Likely Democrat” column.

Trump leads Biden only among white voters in Nevada, 46 percent to 41 percent, according to the Qualtrics poll. Biden, meanwhile, holds a significant edge with Black voters in the survey, 69 percent of whom said they plan to vote for the former vice president. Only 8 percent of Black voters surveyed said they support Trump.

Among Hispanic voters, Biden has the lead at 42 percent support to Trump’s 29 percent, according to the poll.

Trump’s approval is also underwater in the state. Forty-one percent of respondents said they approve of the show he’s doing in the White House, while another 51 percent said they disapprove.

The Qualtrics/BUSR poll surveyed 682 self-identified likely Nevada voters from Aug. 20-30. It has a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.