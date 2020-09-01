Biden campaign expected to have raised a record more than $300 million in August: report

Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE’s campaign is expected to have raised more than $300 million in August, surpassing the Democratic presidential nominee's previous monthly record for fundraising, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Times that the Biden campaign’s expected total comes from his campaign and shared committees with the Democratic Party. The majority of the former vice president’s August haul came from online grassroots donors, another person familiar with the figures said.

Sources told the newspaper they did not know the exact amount raised for August or how much higher than $300 million the amount would be.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Any total that is more than $300 million would be more than previous monthly fundraising by candidates in both parties. The Times notes the total would be more than what President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: White House says Trump doesn't want to use Insurrection Act | Military Times poll finds Biden leads Trump by 6 points among troops | House Dems threatens subpoenas over Afghanistan testimony The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode Democrats lead Republicans in new voter registrations in four battleground states MORE raised in August 2016 combined.

The amount would surpass what is believed to be the monthly record of $193 million collected for former President Obama’s campaign in September 2008, but there is no formal tracking system, according to the Times.

In July, the president and the Republican National Committee fundraised $165 million, compared to Biden's $140 million. The campaigns indicated that at the beginning of August Trump had more than $300 million in the bank and Biden had $294 million.

The Trump campaign also has not announced its August figures, although it touted raising $76 million during the Republican National Convention last week. The week before, the Biden campaign reported more than $70 million was collected during the Democratic National Convention.

But the Biden campaign announced it earned $48 million in 48 hours after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisKamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Trump says he isn't meeting with Blake family because they wanted 'lawyers involved' Jacob Blake's uncle says family believes Trump 'incited this violence,' doesn't want 'anything to do with him' MORE (D-Calif.) was named the vice presidential candidate last month, a massive fundraising haul for the Democratic ticket.

Reports of Biden’s August totals come after ActBlue, a website for Democratic donations, reported its second highest fundraising day ever on Monday with more than $35 million donated, according to the Times.

The site has processed at least $11 million every day since Harris was named Biden’s running mate.