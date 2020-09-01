Biden adviser says campaign wants to avoid creating 'tussle' in Kenosha

Symone Sanders Symone SandersWhite House officials deny Trump bears responsibility for social unrest Democrats prep ads, events to hit Trump during GOP convention Andy Cohen to host Democratic convention after-party featuring celebrity performances MORE, a top adviser to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE's campaign, said the former vice president will be visiting Wisconsin "very soon" but did not confirm that an event was scheduled for his campaign this week.

When asked on CNN on Tuesday if Biden was planning on visiting Kenosha, Wis., this week, Sanders did not confirm if plans were in the works, though reports have emerged recently that the campaign decided against doing so.

She said Tuesday that “he doesn’t want to do anything that would create a tussle on the ground.”

She added that President Trump’s scheduled visit to Kenosha on Tuesday could lead to more violence after protests ensued there following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times by a police officer.

The shooting of Blake and the subsequent demonstrations have moved Wisconsin, an important election swing state, into the national spotlight in recent weeks.

On the third night of demonstrations in Kenosha, two protesters were shot and killed and another was wounded. Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old suspected of the shooting, was later defended by Trump, who claimed that the teen acted in self-defense.

Biden has condemned Trump for declining to condemn Rittenhouse's alleged actions.

“We have heard the president over the last couple of days, throughout the Republican National Convention, talk about violence,” Sanders said. “His tweets have stoked and incited this violence. So he’s not going to be a calming voice in Kenosha, Wis., today. He’s going to do nothing but fan the flames and pour gasoline on what is already a very tense situation.”

“[Biden] is doing right now, frankly, what a president should be doing,” she continued.

On Monday, Biden spoke in Pittsburgh where he said Trump has "long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country."

“He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it," he added.