Democrats slam Trump's Kenosha visit as divisive

Democrats slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE’s scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wis. on Tuesday as divisive, criticizing the president over his decision to visit the city amid unrest despite requests from local and state leaders for him to delay an appearance.

“At a time when we desperately need a leader who can bring us together Donald Trump continues to do nothing but sow division,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE told reporters on a call Tuesday

“Trump set our democracy ablaze and now wants us to believe he's a firefighter,” Perez added.

The chairman spoke ahead of the president’s planned visit to Kenosha, where protests have erupted in wake of last week’s police shooting of Jacob Blake. During demonstrations last week, two protesters were fatally shot and another was injured. Officials later arrested Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois who faces homicide charges.

Trump defended Rittenhouse on Monday, claiming the alleged shooter was acting in self-defense and had been “very violently attacked” by demonstrators.

“What you see with Donald Trump, he's not there to heal the community. He’s not going to be speaking to the victim's family,” Perez said.

The mayor of Kenosha and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversJacob Blake's father says family does not have pastor Trump says he isn't meeting with Blake family because they wanted 'lawyers involved' Trump to deliver 'law and order' message in Kenosha MORE, both Democrats, had urged Trump to reconsider his planned visit amid the unrest in the community.

Janet Napolitano, a Democratic former Arizona governor and secretary of Homeland Security under former President Obama, criticized Trump for going against the local leaders’ wishes in continuing with his plan to visit Kenosha. She accused the president of going to Kenosha with the intent of inciting violence.

“I was putting myself in Gov. Evers’ shoes — what would I do if an incumbent president was coming to my state over my objections? When the state and the communities in the state are beginning the healing process, and coming, really with the intent to fan the flames and to keep the violent activity going and to incite it?” Napolitano said on the call with reporters.

“It’s a terrible position to be in. This is Donald Trump's America,” she added.

Napolitano, like Perez, cast Trump as a divisive leader. She said he has “no way to help communities heal” and raise discussions to unite Americans.

Both Democrats on the call touted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says Black Lives Matter is 'bad for Black people' Kamala Harris pops in on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz' Battle: 'You queens, you stars' Hillicon Valley: Twitter flags Trump campaign tweet of Biden clip as manipulated media | Democrats demand in-person election security briefings resume | Proposed rules to protect power grid raise concerns MORE as the antithesis of Trump, painting the former vice president as a unifying figure who has condemned violent demonstrations while promoting peaceful protests.

They both referenced Biden’s speech from Pennsylvania the day before, during which the Democrat condemned the violence and blamed Trump for formenting it.

Perez said Biden wants to visit Kenosha “as soon as possible,” but is making sure he is “talking to everybody involved there.”

“I'm confident that when Joe Biden goes to Wisconsin he will be going with a goal of healing,” Perez said. “This isn't about campaign appearances, it's about communities that are hurting right now and Kenosha is hurting and he wants to get here so he can listen and learn what they need to heal. What can we do to help? Those are the questions Joe Biden will be asking.”

Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement and survey the damage from the protests in Kenosha and deliver a message of “law and order,” according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.