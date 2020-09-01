Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump encouraged to call for calm during Wisconsin visit Kennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts MORE (D) defeated Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Biden condemns violence, blames Trump for fomenting it l Bitter Mass. primaries reach the end l Super PAC spending set to explode The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump encouraged to call for calm during Wisconsin visit Kennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts MORE III (D) in the Massachusetts Senate primary on Tuesday, overcoming a high-profile challenge that drew the attention of the national media as well as some of the biggest players in Democratic politics.

"Tonight is more than just a celebration of a movement. It is a real reaffirmation of the need to have a movement, a progressive movement of young people demanding radical change, demanding justice," Markey told a group of supporters in his hometown of Malden, Mass.

Markey homed in on his agenda to combat climate change and pass the Green New Deal before turning his attention to the general election effort against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump compares police who use force to golfers who 'choke' Pence told to be on standby to assume powers during Trump's abrupt Walter Reed visit: book Top Senate Democrat requests German ambassador nomination pulled over past inflammatory comments MORE.

“This is a matter of life and death. The very future of our civilization depends on it,” Markey said. “We must pass a Green New Deal."

“Priority number one is to move Donald Trump from the White House," he said. "We must banish his agenda of division and destruction to the history books."

His primary win paves the way for his expected reelection in November against Republican Kevin O'Connor.

Kennedy called Markey to concede on Tuesday evening before addressing supporters and press outside of his campaign headquarters in Watertown Massachusetts.

“No matter the results tonight, I would do this again with all of you in a heartbeat," Kennedy said. "We may have lost the final vote tonight, but we have built a coalition that will endure."

The 74-year-old Markey campaigned heavily on his progressive record, particularly regarding environmental issues, citing his co-authorship of the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezKennedy-Markey race takes nasty turn in Massachusetts O'Rourke endorses Kennedy for Senate: 'A champion for the values we're most proud of' GOP mischaracterizes Biden's energy agenda in convention speeches MORE (D-N.Y.), who endorsed him over Kennedy.

The senator’s campaign slogan read, “It’s not your age — it’s the age of your ideas that’s important.”

The incumbent senator also boasted support from prominent progressive groups such as the Sunrise Movement and Our Revolution as well as left-wing congressional candidates Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.

Kennedy, 39, criticized Markey for not being present enough in Massachusetts during his tenure in the Senate, arguing that new blood was needed in the upper chamber.

Kennedy started out with a double-digit lead in the polls when he announced he was challenging Markey last year. However, despite the public backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMnuchin says McConnell may introduce new coronavirus bill next week On The Money: Shutdown politics set to collide with coronavirus aid | Bad blood between Pelosi, Meadows complicates coronavirus talks | Stocks close out best August in 36 years House to tackle funding, marijuana in September MORE (D) and other high-profile members of the House, his lead evaporated in the final weeks of the campaign, with the RealClearPolitics polling average showing Markey with an 11.2-point lead.

The election marks the first time a member of the Kennedy political dynasty has lost a statewide election in Massachusetts.

The race had turned personal over the past month after the Kennedy family name was drawn into the battle. In one instance, Markey referenced former President Kennedy’s famous 1961 inaugural address in a widely seen advertisement.

“We asked what we could do for our country. We went out. We did it,” Markey said in the three-minute ad, referencing the former president's quote. “With all due respect, it's time to start asking what your country can do for you.”

Markey did not directly address his primary opponent in the spot.

Joe Kennedy quickly hit back, accusing the senator of “weaponizing” his family’s history.

“I didn’t [bring my family into the race],” Kennedy told The Hill last week. “The senator did.”

The congressman’s campaign sounded the alarm over online harassment against his family and supporters.

Kennedy’s campaign manager, Nick Clemons, penned an email to Walsh, copying members of the press earlier this week, in which he demanded that Markey publicly end attacks, though he said he did not believe the harassment was coming from anyone on the Markey campaign’s payroll. Clemons included screenshots of the harassment that showed graphic references to the assassinations of former President Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy.

Markey’s campaign manager John Walsh hit back, saying Markey had condemned the attacks multiple times and that Clemons was “choosing to end the campaign with crocodile tears.”